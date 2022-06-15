Puffins Galore! mass participation public art event will go live on Saturday, July 2

The decorated puffin sculptures will be placed along the East Coast and around the East Riding. Photo submitted

Residents and visitors will be able to look out for the 1.5 metre tall statues along the East Yorkshire coast and around the East Riding as they find new and often unlikely habitats.

Puffins Galore! will harness the special magnetism of this popular, but endangered, seabird to attract more visitors to the glorious East Yorkshire coast through a mass participation public art event modelled on the hugely successful ‘Larkin with Toads’ and ‘A Moth for Amy’ trails.

From Saturday, July 2 to the end of October, 42 Puffins will delight people of all ages as they search for them from Bempton and Flamborough in the north to Easington and Kilnsea in the south, and at towns and cities inland.

Bridlington, Hornsea, Withernsea, Beverley, Cottingham and Hull will all have their own Puffin mini-trails.

The project has been made possible with initial investment and support from key partner Yorkshire Coast BID and project partner Visit East Yorkshire.

Each puffin has been sponsored by a business or institution which has chosen their unique design from artists’ submissions.

Co-director of Puffins Galore! Rick Welton said: “We’ve been delighted by the generous response from businesses keen to sponsor their puffin. Puffins seem to be everybody’s favourite bird, and the wildlife themes in particular have really inspired some wonderful designs from artists.

“We had over 150 designs submitted from artists across East Yorkshire but also from further afield. Our artists have been working from their homes and studios around the UK.”