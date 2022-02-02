Puffins Galore! tourism campaign urging artists to submit their designs to decorate 1.5m sculptures

Rick Welton, co-director of Puffins Galore!, is hoping artists will step forward and submit their designs to showcase the tourism campaign. Photo submitted (courtesy of Tony Bartholomew)

Puffins Galore! is seeking artists with experience in responding to a similar brief and producing artwork which is visually exciting and robust enough for the public domain.

Each 1.5m statue will be uniquely designed and decorated to tell a different story of the East Coast, of the region’s local wildlife, of green energy and climate change.

Rick Welton, co-director of Puffins Galore!, said: “This is an exceptional opportunity for Yorkshire artists to play a significant part in an event that we are sure will create huge excitement all around the East Riding and beyond. Its popularity will ensure that the creativity of every artist taking part will be showcased to a mass audience as well as connecting them to other artists, businesses and the wider community.

“The beautiful puffin sculptures are 1.5m tall and offer an inspirational, blank 3D canvas for artists to have fun with and work their creative magic on.

“Sponsors will be able to choose their unique design from our artists’ gallery as of Monday, February 21.”

Visit www.puffinsgalore.co.uk to see the artists’ brief and submission form.