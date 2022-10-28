Pulp announce 2023 Yorkshire Coast shows as part of comeback tour
The britpop music legends Pulp will headline the stage in Scarborough and Bridlington next year as part of their huge comeback tour.
The band have been on hiatus since 2013 but have now announced a UK & Ireland reunion tour for 2023.
Pulp have confirmed they will be playing two Yorkshire Coast gigs, including Scarborough’ Open Air Theatre on Sunday July 9.
They will open their tour with a show at Bridlington Spa, on Friday May 26.
Jarvis Cocker, lead singer of the band, said: “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore? Well an encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage, so we are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023.
"Therefore come along & make some noise, see you there.”
The band’s debut album ‘It’ was released in 1983, but they didn’t gain prominence until the 1990s, with singles ‘Common People’, ‘Disco 200’ and ‘Babies’.
The band’s last reunion was in 2010, and they officially went on hiatus in 2013.
The reunion tour comes 27 years after the release of their hit album ‘Different Class’.
Only one other act has been announced for Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s 2023 season, which was Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper’s Hollywood Vampires.