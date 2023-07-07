Pulp: Everything you need to know about the sold-out Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig

The band went on hiatus in 2013 but last year announced a new comeback tour, which sees a date in Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on Sunday, July 9.

The gates will open at 6pm, and the band will be supported by Paris band Oracle Sisters.

Jarvis Cocker, lead singer of the band, said: “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore? Well an encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage, so we are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023.

The britpop music legends Pulp will headline the stage in Scarborough as part of their huge comeback tour. (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Therefore come along & make some noise, see you there.”

The Open Air Theatre is situated on Burniston Road, and there is lots of parking spaces nearby.

There is the Scalby Mills Car Park, which has room for 180 cars and six coaches, and Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive has room along them for 794 cars.

Northstead Upper has space for 556 cars, and Northstead Lower has space for 98 cars.

Victoria Park has room for 36 cars and William Street Coach Park has room for 110 cars and 33 coaches.

The band’s debut album ‘It’ was released in 1983, but they didn’t gain prominence until the 1990s, with singles ‘Common People’, ‘Disco 200’ and ‘Babies’.

The reunion tour comes 27 years after the release of their much loved, hit album ‘Different Class’.

