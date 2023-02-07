Mrs Mackay's Year Two pupils at Filey Infact School celebrate their swimming success

The children, some of which had never been in a swimming pool before, have been attending swimming lessons at Everyone Active in Scarborough since October.

Key Stage One teacher, Mrs Faye Mackay, said: “Every class gets about eight weeks of lessons and every child receives a certificate.

"Some have received puffin badges, demonstrating their confidence in the water, while others have received distance badges, this year we had four children who each received their 25m award, which is amazing."

The school receives special sports premium funding to take the children swimming, which they have to apply for each year.