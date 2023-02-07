News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pupils at Filey Infant School celebrate swimming success

Pupils at Filey Infant school are celebrating after receiving swimming certificates marking their success.

By Louise Perrin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 2:07pm
Mrs Mackay's Year Two pupils at Filey Infact School celebrate their swimming success
Mrs Mackay's Year Two pupils at Filey Infact School celebrate their swimming success

The children, some of which had never been in a swimming pool before, have been attending swimming lessons at Everyone Active in Scarborough since October.

Key Stage One teacher, Mrs Faye Mackay, said: “Every class gets about eight weeks of lessons and every child receives a certificate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Some have received puffin badges, demonstrating their confidence in the water, while others have received distance badges, this year we had four children who each received their 25m award, which is amazing."

The school receives special sports premium funding to take the children swimming, which they have to apply for each year.

Most Popular

Mrs Mackay said: “We hope to continue to receive the funding for as long as possible as it is so expensive to go swimming.”

Read More
First look at plans for large new café and seating area on Scarborough's North ...
Scarborough