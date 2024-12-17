Pupils from Scarborough's Thomas Hinderwell school decorate ‘advent’ shop window

Children from Thomas Hinderwell Academy, a school in the David Ross Education Trust, make decorations for the window every year and this year they made baubles.

The trees were created by school caretaker, Dave Singleton, and decorated with the baubles by teaching assistants Miss Dixon and Miss Miller.

The children and staff were joined by celebrity Anne Hegerty, from ITV’s ‘The Chase’ who is starring in panto at the Scarborough Spa, playing the Fairy Godmother.

Cinderella, played by Charlotte Buxton, also joined the official opening.

Shoppers, parents, pupils and staff were treated to carols and Christmas songs by the children.

The Advent Window was officially opened by Anne Hegerty, with a quick opportunity to take some photos with the children and staff.

Chloe Webster, Principal for Thomas Hinderwell said: “Thank you to our pupils who helped to decorate the window in this lovely display and to our wonderful staff and parents who helped organise the trip to open our annual advent window.

“It was lovely to hear our children sing and for them to meet the celebrities in our local panto”

The children were all treated to hot chocolates after singing, as a thank you from The Salisbury Apartments for their hard work and beautiful decorations.

All images courtesy The Scarborough Fair @thescarbfair

1 . Thomas Hinderwell pupils 'on song' for Christmas Thomas Hinderwell pupils 'on song' for Christmas Photo: @TheScarbFair Photo Sales

2 . Thomas Hinderwell pupils 'on song' for Christmas Pupils prepare to entertain those gathered Photo: @TheScarbFair Photo Sales

3 . Thomas Hinderwell pupils 'on song' for Christmas 'The Governess', Anne Hegerty, enjoys the evening Photo: @TheScarbFair Photo Sales

4 . Thomas Hinderwell pupils 'on song' for Christmas Checking out the display Photo: @TheScarbFair Photo Sales