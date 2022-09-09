Queen Elizabeth II: Book of condolence opened at St Mary's Church in Scarborough

A post on the Facebook page of the church of St Marys and Holy Apostles on Castle Road read: “We express our deep condolences to the Royal Family as we give thanks for the long and faithful life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"May she rest in peace and rise in glory!

"A book of condolence will be open at St Marys church from 10am till 4pm on Friday 9 September and the days following.

St Marys Church in Scarborough. pic Richard Ponter 180940a

"Please do come and visit us to spend time in quiet thankfulness for our remarkable Queen.”

The church has also shared a prayer for the Queen which read:

"A prayer on the death of Her Majesty the Queen

"Gracious God, we give thanks for the life of your servant Queen Elizabeth, for her faith and her dedication to duty.

"Bless our nation as we mourn her death an may her example continue to inspire us; through Jesus Christ our Lord.

"Amen.”

The church will be open daily from 10am-4pm until the day of the Queen’s funeral.

A concert by Scarborough Concert Band which was due to take place at the church on Saturday September 10 to raise funds for the Rainbow Centre has been postponed.