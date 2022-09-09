Queen Elizabeth II: Book of condolence opened at St Mary's Church in Scarborough
A book of condolence has been opened at St Mary’s church in Scarborough to enable people to express their sympathy after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
A post on the Facebook page of the church of St Marys and Holy Apostles on Castle Road read: “We express our deep condolences to the Royal Family as we give thanks for the long and faithful life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"May she rest in peace and rise in glory!
"A book of condolence will be open at St Marys church from 10am till 4pm on Friday 9 September and the days following.
Most Popular
-
1
Urgent appeal to find missing man who attempted to walk from Scarborough to West Yorkshire without his medication
-
2
Scarborough's Open Air Theatre hosts just half of permitted concerts as council defends music venue
-
3
IN PICTURES: flashback to when The Queen opened Scarborough's Open Air Theatre in 2010
-
4
Special memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Scarborough
-
5
Police searching for next of kin of woman who died in Scarborough
"Please do come and visit us to spend time in quiet thankfulness for our remarkable Queen.”
The church has also shared a prayer for the Queen which read:
"A prayer on the death of Her Majesty the Queen
"Gracious God, we give thanks for the life of your servant Queen Elizabeth, for her faith and her dedication to duty.
"Bless our nation as we mourn her death an may her example continue to inspire us; through Jesus Christ our Lord.
"Amen.”
The church will be open daily from 10am-4pm until the day of the Queen’s funeral.
A concert by Scarborough Concert Band which was due to take place at the church on Saturday September 10 to raise funds for the Rainbow Centre has been postponed.
A service of thanksgiving, marking the 25th anniversary of the Rainbow Centre, due to be held on Sunday September 18, has also been postponed.