Queen's funeral: see which Whitby shops are open and when public transport is running on Monday September 19

Sainsbury's petrol station, Whitby, will be open 5pm to 10pm on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Here’s a brief run down of how it will affect services in Whitby.

SUPERMARKETS & SHOPS

In Whitby, Sainsbury's and Argos stores will be closed, including groceries online and Argos fast-track delivery, but the store’s petrol station will be open from 5pm until 10pm.

The Aldi store in town will close for the day while the Lidl store on Stakesby Road is currently closed anyway due to refurbishment.

The Co-op on Langborne Road will be open between 5pm and 10pm on Monday, although the Post Office will be closed.

Botham’s of Whitby’s entire business will close on Monday to allow staff to pay their respects, including all shops and tearooms, but will be open the next day while Cooplands will be closed on Monday.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Northern is operating a normal train service on Monday while Arriva has confirmed it will operate a Sunday bus service on the Monday for the Whitby area.

Yorkshire bus operator Transdev is also to run buses to a Sunday timetable on the day of The Queen’s State Funeral on Monday.

Timetables will resume the following day.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway will be closed on the day of the funeral – the railway will be in touch with anyone who has made a booking.

COUNCIL SERVICES

The majority of Scarborough Borough Council services will be suspended or closed on Monday as a mark of respect and to honour the national bank holiday.

Council offices and the Customer First service will close.

All types of household bin collections, including chargeable domestic collections, and commercial waste collections (unless otherwise stated) will be suspended and pushed back by one day.

Collections will take place on Saturday September 24, so five days of collections during the week will still be provided.

OTHER

Caedmon College Whitby, Eskdale School and Whitby Sixth Form will be closed on the day to staff and students, returning on Tuesday September 20.

Whitby Abbey will also be closed.