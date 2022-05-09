The celebrations, where you can take your own picnic food along, will take place in Pannett Park on Thursday June 2, from 11am to 3pm and will include games including splat the rat and a Royal-themed questions, with some special Jubilee badges available as prizes.

Picnic packs will also be avalilable to buy in the museum tearooms.

It is hoped there will be some live music at the event too.

Whitby's Pannett Park, which is hosting a Picnic in the Park for the Queen's jubilee.

Jubilee events - Saturday May 28

Queen's Platinum Jubilee coffee morning with a sale of cakes and children’s toys at Church House, Sleights, 10am to 12.30pm..

Thursday June 2

Beacon being lit at Staithes, 9.15pm, gather at lifeboat house

Goathland Village Hall lighting a beacon, to be lit by Goathland volunteer fire service in village hall grounds, with music through the decades and a bar in the marquee, 8.30pm start and beaconlit at 9.15pm. Free entry.

Friday June 3

The Great British Show Off, Colebrooke Productions celebrate the best of British from TV and soaps to music and dance, Whitby Pavilion, 7pm.

Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea party, in ballroom at Hetty and Betty, Whitby, which will be dressed for the occasion, 2.30pm, with guest vintage singers Christopher and the Robins.

Village walk and talk from Ugthorpe to Mickleby and back with hot food, children's disco and games 6.l30pm, adult disco 7.30pm, karaoke and bar at St Anne's Hall, Ugthorpe, £10 adults, children free.

Stiddy Sounds at Lythe withg a Royal theme, 8.30pm.

Queen's Jubilee gala night, The Met lounge and ballroom, 7pm, featuring comedians, a dance show, magician and West End singer, acclaimed tribute act and buffet.

Saturday June 4

Fox and Hounds, Goldsborough Live music festival, 2pm to 11pm adults £10, children free.

Ready Steady quiz with a Royal twist at The Stiddy, Lythe, 8.45pm.

Goathland Village Hall tea party, from noon to 4pm, live music by The Hawsker Village Band and The Blue Bridge Band, with stalls, craft fair, tea, drinks and cakes and scones.

Fancy dress and a jubilee bonnet competition.

Sunday June 5

Big Jubilee lunch, Lythe School grounds, noon to 3.30pm (in village hall if weather bad), barbecue and bar from The Stiddy or bring your own picnic, music from Dire Staithes, games and stalls.

Firing of The Stiddy, Lythe Common, 4pm.