The Danby Beacon, in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, is part of a network dating back to the 1600s, where soldiers stationed at each beacon would keep watch and light a fire to alert locals of a potential threat.

A full breakdown of the celebrations taking place on Thursday June 2 is:

9.35pm – Dr Charles Mitchell will play Diu Regnare, a unique tune especially written for the occasion by Piper Major, Stuart Liddell, the world’s leading piper.

Sunrise at Danby Beacon, which will be lit for the Jubilee.

9.40pm – Local musician Ian Hopley will officially announce the lighting of Danby beacon with a specially written bugle call, entitled Majesty.

9.45pm – To coincide with the lighting of the beacons, community choirs across all nations will sing Song for the Commonwealth, which has been written and composed by Lucy Keily from Australia, and Vincent Atueyi Chinemelu from Nigeria.

Jubilee listings for Whitby area - Saturday May 28

Sleights: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ccoffee morning with a sale of cakes and children’s toys at Church House, 10am to 12.30pm.

Hetty & Betty in Whitby will host a Jubilee afternoon tea.

Wednesday June 1

Whitby Library: Afternoon tea from 2.30pm to 4pm. with cream tea, cakes and savouries. Share memories and chat about Jubilees gone by. Free event but must be booked prior to the day.

Thursday June 2

Whitby’s Pannett Park will host Picnic in the Park from 11am to 3pm, and will feature games including splat the rat and Royal-themed questions, with some special Jubilee badges available as prizes. Picnic packs will also be available to buy in the museum tearooms.

Goathland Village Hall lighting a beacon, to be lit by Goathland volunteer fire service in village hall grounds, with music throughout the decades and a bar in the marquee, 8.30pm start and beacon lit at 9.15pm. Free entry.

Beacon being lit at Staithes, 9.15pm, gather at lifeboat house.

Friday June 3

The Great British Show Off, Colebrooke Productions celebrates the best of British from TV and soaps to music and dance, Whitby Pavilion, 7pm.

Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea party, in ballroom at Hetty and Betty, Whitby, which will be dressed for the occasion, 2.30pm, with guest vintage singers Christopher and the Robins.

Village walk and talk from Ugthorpe to Mickleby and back with hot food, children’s disco and games 6.30pm, adult disco 7.30pm, karaoke and bar at St Anne’s Hall, Ugthorpe, £10 adults, children free.

Stiddy Sounds at Lythe with a Royal theme, 8.30pm.

Hinderwell: Parish Jubilee Picnic at Hinderwell Sports Field commencing at 2pm.

Bring your own picnic, refreshments will on sale.

Various entertainments taking place, live music, target football, photo booth, children’s races and jubilee crafts.

Saturday June 4

Fox and Hounds, Goldsborough Live music festival, 2pm to 11pm adults £10, children free.

Ready Steady quiz with a Royal twist at The Stiddy, Lythe, 8.45pm.

Goathland Village Hall tea party, from noon to 4pm, live music by The Hawsker Village Band and The Blue Bridge Band, with stalls, craft fair, tea, drinks and cakes and scones.

Fancy dress and a jubilee bonnet competition.

Sunday June 5

Picnic tea party for the Queen at the back field, off Whitby’s Upgang Lane.

Traditional games for the kids (and adults) and picnic will include well-known things the Queen enjoys.

Bring your own picnic, blanket or table and chairs (and a boiled egg - more on this later!)

Bring flags and bunting and bring a dish or some food to share with others.

Everyone welcome. Dress in very British attire or red, white and blue! A fancy dress competition will be held.

It is proposed to start with an egg and spoon race at 12.30pm with activities scheduled for the rest of the afternoon.

Jubilee garden party in Conservative Club garden Upgang Lane, Whitby, starts 2pm. Free entry, music, bouncy castle, afternoon teas, plants, cakes, books, bar.

All welcome.

Glaisdale: meet on village green, in fancy dress – children Kings and Queens, adults red, white and blue. Village procession, family sports and races.

Faith tea at Robinson Institute and children’s craft competition.

Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre: celebrations at the Parish Hall, 1pm onwards.

Jubilee-themed fancy dress, sports events, refreshments.

Music from the Village Band, book stall and Songs of Praise starting at 3.30pm.

Big Jubilee lunch, Lythe School grounds, noon to 3.30pm (in village hall if weather bad), barbecue and bar from The Stiddy or bring your own picnic, music from Dire Staithes, games and stalls.

Firing of The Stiddy, Lythe Common, 4pm

Wednesday June 8