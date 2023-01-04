The charity’s Race for Life events are returning to the town and anyone who joins this January can claim 50 percent off the entry fee.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Race for Life events take place at Sealife Centre on Scalby Mills Road on Wednesday May 24.The races are open to people of all ages and abilities and the usual 3k, 5k and 10k events return.

The races are open to people of all ages and abilities and the usual 3k, 5k and 10k events return.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event.

Michaela Robinson-Tate, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Scarborough to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad