Race night raises an 'astonishing' £1233 for Muston in Bloom
Muston in Bloom is resposible for all the flower tubs and beds throughout the village and it costs over a £1000 a year to plant and maintain them.
Muston in Bloom secretary Jackie Town said: “Following a disastrous attempt to hold a function to raise some funds with little support, the Ship Inn stepped in and kindly offered to run a race night for us.
"Many people generously donated raffle prizes including a lovely couple, Kay & Barry, who donated a three night stay in their holiday cottage in Masham.
“We had a fantastic evening and an astonishing £1233.50 was raised which will keep Muston blooming for the next year and help towards some repairs.
"We can’t thank Nicky, Linda and all at Team Ship enough for organising this wonderful event, and all the lovely sponsors and people who so generously supported it.”