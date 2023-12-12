A race night at the Ship Inn on West Street has raised £1233.50 for Muston in Bloom.

Nicky Healy (on right) and Linda Clelland, owner of the Ship, presenting Brian Stephenson (Muston in Bloom chairman) with a cheque for the £1233.50

Muston in Bloom is resposible for all the flower tubs and beds throughout the village and it costs over a £1000 a year to plant and maintain them.

Muston in Bloom secretary Jackie Town said: “Following a disastrous attempt to hold a function to raise some funds with little support, the Ship Inn stepped in and kindly offered to run a race night for us.

"Many people generously donated raffle prizes including a lovely couple, Kay & Barry, who donated a three night stay in their holiday cottage in Masham.

Muston in Bloom chairman Brian Stephenson presents the ladies an orchid each as a token of appreciation

“We had a fantastic evening and an astonishing £1233.50 was raised which will keep Muston blooming for the next year and help towards some repairs.