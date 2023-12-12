News you can trust since 1882
Race night raises an 'astonishing' £1233 for Muston in Bloom

A race night at the Ship Inn on West Street has raised £1233.50 for Muston in Bloom.
By Louise French
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT
Nicky Healy (on right) and Linda Clelland, owner of the Ship, presenting Brian Stephenson (Muston in Bloom chairman) with a cheque for the £1233.50Nicky Healy (on right) and Linda Clelland, owner of the Ship, presenting Brian Stephenson (Muston in Bloom chairman) with a cheque for the £1233.50
Nicky Healy (on right) and Linda Clelland, owner of the Ship, presenting Brian Stephenson (Muston in Bloom chairman) with a cheque for the £1233.50

Muston in Bloom is resposible for all the flower tubs and beds throughout the village and it costs over a £1000 a year to plant and maintain them.

Muston in Bloom secretary Jackie Town said: “Following a disastrous attempt to hold a function to raise some funds with little support, the Ship Inn stepped in and kindly offered to run a race night for us.

"Many people generously donated raffle prizes including a lovely couple, Kay & Barry, who donated a three night stay in their holiday cottage in Masham.

Muston in Bloom chairman Brian Stephenson presents the ladies an orchid each as a token of appreciationMuston in Bloom chairman Brian Stephenson presents the ladies an orchid each as a token of appreciation
Muston in Bloom chairman Brian Stephenson presents the ladies an orchid each as a token of appreciation

“We had a fantastic evening and an astonishing £1233.50 was raised which will keep Muston blooming for the next year and help towards some repairs.

"We can’t thank Nicky, Linda and all at Team Ship enough for organising this wonderful event, and all the lovely sponsors and people who so generously supported it.”

