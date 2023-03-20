Bob, whose career at RAF Fylingdales has spanned four decades, began his life at the base working for Serco as a Computer Operator within the iconic Golf Balls.

In his role today he continues to work for the Government Contractor, leading a small team tracking and logging every human-made object in space – an exhaustive task that brings daily challenges with the world of space becoming increasingly congested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob was awarded the MBE in the new year for his tireless devotion to operational engineering excellence and the promotion of Space Domain Awareness.

Bob Clarkson of RAF Fylingdales pictured with his MBE. picture: Matthew Hoyland Palace Photos

Although the mission of RAF Fylingdales has remained unchanged in its 60-year history, Bob has seen enormous changes over his 40-year career.

Perhaps the most notable of those changes being the dramatic development of technology which ultimately led to the iconic golf balls from the Cold War era being replaced by the pyramid radar that exists today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob received news of the award on New Year’s Eve and was presented his MBE by Princess Anne at a prestigious event in London.

He said: “Being told that I had been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list was special, but to receive the award in person from the Princess Royal in the splendour of Buckingham Palace was simply awesome.

"After 40 years of a working life dedicated to RAF Fylingdales, this was a few hours for us to feel really appreciated and valued by the wonderful staff at Buckingham Palace and has been a highlight from the last 40 years!”

Station Commander Thom Colledge said: “We’re very proud of Bob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has served loyally and with distinction for 40 years.

"As an ambassador for both his company (Serco) and the Royal Air Force he continues to make an outstanding and inspirational contribution, epitomising standards of engineering excellence.

"There is no doubt that his personal contribution has been fundamental in the development of the radar and its ability to deliver the mission effectively.”