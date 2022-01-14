Raffles organised by Bridlington Armed Forces veterans last year raise more than £800 for mayor’s charities

Anne Rubery, the wife of Mike Rubery (secretary of the Bridlington Royal Naval Association), presented a cheque for £835 to Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry during the first veterans breakfast club of the year.

Anne Rubery, the wife of Mike Rubery (secretary of the Bridlington Royal Naval Association), presented a cheque for £835 to mayor Liam Dealtry during the first veterans breakfast club of the year at Richies Cafe bar on Princess Mary’s promenade.

The money was raised via raffles and tombolas during coffee mornings which are held twice a week.

Mr Rubery said: “The money was raised from the raffles and tombolas from the meetings during 2021.

“Bridlington Armed Forces veterans meet on Monday mornings from 10am at Richies Cafe bar and on Thursdays at Victoria Mills tearooms also from 10am.

“Any serving or veteran Armed Forces and their partners are most welcome to join us.

“There are no joining fees, we just meet for a coffee/tea (buy your own) and a chat.