Rag 'n' Bone man delivers 'Giant' performance to packed Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Open Air Theatre-goers made the most of the current heatwave as they flocked to the venue to enjoy one of the finest voices in British pop music.

Rising pop talent Kerr Mercer opened the show before blues star Elles Bailey took to the stage.

A roaring Scarborough welcome greeted Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – as he took to the stage.

The chart-topping star opened the sold-out show with last year’s hit Lovers In A Past Life, moving on to multi award-winning Skin, and new track Time To Love before running through a huge 90-minute set.

Returning to the Open Air Theatre following a show in 2022, the popular performer treated fans to tracks including Anywhere Away From Here, All You Ever Wanted, Grace, Ghosts and Rush of Blood.

He closed the main set with the global smash Human, before returning for an encore featuring Put A Little Hurt On Me and the sing-along anthem Giant.

