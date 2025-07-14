Rag 'N' Bone Man at Scarborough Open Air Theatreplaceholder image
Rag 'N' Bone Man at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Rag 'n' Bone man delivers 'Giant' performance to packed Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Louise French
Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 12:38 BST
Triple BRIT Award winning singer-songwriter Rag ’N’ Bone Man gave a Giant performance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday night (July 11)

Open Air Theatre-goers made the most of the current heatwave as they flocked to the venue to enjoy one of the finest voices in British pop music.

Rising pop talent Kerr Mercer opened the show before blues star Elles Bailey took to the stage.

A roaring Scarborough welcome greeted Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – as he took to the stage.

The chart-topping star opened the sold-out show with last year’s hit Lovers In A Past Life, moving on to multi award-winning Skin, and new track Time To Love before running through a huge 90-minute set.

Returning to the Open Air Theatre following a show in 2022, the popular performer treated fans to tracks including Anywhere Away From Here, All You Ever Wanted, Grace, Ghosts and Rush of Blood.

He closed the main set with the global smash Human, before returning for an encore featuring Put A Little Hurt On Me and the sing-along anthem Giant.

