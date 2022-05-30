Rag’n’Bone Man superfan travelling from Brazil to attend Bridlington Spa concert

A dedicated Rag’n’Bone Man superfan and her partner are travelling from Brazil to watch the singer in concert at Bridlington Spa on Monday, June 27.
Eduarda Romanini is the fan in question, and when contacted by Bridlington Spa staff after they saw a comment on Rag’n’Bone Man’s Instagram account, said: “Myself and my partner are going from Brazil to Bridlington just to see Rag’n’Bone Man. It will be such an important moment in my life, I am really looking forward to seeing Rag’n’Bone Man live in concert. I am a huge fan of him, his songs are so meaningful, and it feels like it is touching our soul.
“I am thrilled with the opportunity to see him and that the concert it is going to be in a very beautiful place.”
Mark Lonsdale, general manager at Bridlington Spa, said: “Eduarda’s story is truly amazing and I hope she has a fantastic time while visiting the area and seeing Rag’n’Bone Man.”