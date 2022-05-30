Rag’n’Bone Man superfan travelling from Brazil to attend Bridlington Spa concert

Eduarda Romanini is the fan in question, and when contacted by Bridlington Spa staff after they saw a comment on Rag’n’Bone Man’s Instagram account, said: “Myself and my partner are going from Brazil to Bridlington just to see Rag’n’Bone Man. It will be such an important moment in my life, I am really looking forward to seeing Rag’n’Bone Man live in concert. I am a huge fan of him, his songs are so meaningful, and it feels like it is touching our soul.