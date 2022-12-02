Rag'n'Bone man to perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre - here's when tickets go on sale

The Human and Life By Misadventure hit-maker heads to the Yorkshire coast on Saturday June 24.

Peter Taylor, venue programmer at Scarborough OAT, said: “This will be another brilliant show here at Scarborough OAT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rory undoubtedly has the voice of a generation and has created some of the most cherished music of recent years.

Rag 'n' Bone Man is coming to the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough.

"His live shows are incredible, so we are delighted to be able to welcome him to the Yorkshire coast.

“Scarborough OAT is a magical venue, so to bring such a special talent as Rag’n’Bone Man here makes for a perfect combination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rag’n’Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human, which showcased a blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and, of course, an era-defining voice.

He began collecting his dedicated fan base early on in his career, one that has continued to grow and sell out tours around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s British Breakthrough Act and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Graham cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-times platinum number one debut album, Human.

A plethora of international accolades followed as well as and a further BRIT Award for Best Single of the Year in 2018 for Human.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Life by Misadventure, Graham’s second Number On album with Columbia Records arrived in May 2021 and spent seven weeks in the Top 10.

It was the culmination of more than a year spent writing and working with some of music’s true greats in London and Nashville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The album boasted a renewed sense of purpose and an entirely new energy in singles such as All You Ever Wanted, Anywhere Away From Here, Alone and Crossfire.

Rag’n’Bone Man joins Sting, Blondie, Pulp, rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, chart-toppers N-Dubz, Olly Murs and the International Tour of MAMMA MIA! among Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s 2023 headliners – with many more acts still to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad