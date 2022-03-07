Rag‘n’Bone Man to perform Bridlington Spa gig on Monday, June 27 – find out how to buy tickets here

Rag‘n’Bone Man will be at Bridlington Spa on Monday, June 27. Photo submitted

Neo-blues and soul singer Rory Graham, aka Rag‘n’Bone Man, is an English singer-songwriter known for his distinctive baritone voice.

He will be at the popular venue on Monday, June 27.

The gig follows the recent announcements that The Kooks, McFly, The Enemy, Remix Presents Cream and Gabrielle will play at Bridlington Spa this year. There is also another big name set to be announced shortly.

A spokesman said: “Having won the 2017 BRIT’s ‘British Breakthrough Act’ and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag‘n’Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his 4x platinum number one album Human and a further BRIT Award for ‘British Single’ for the title track (Human) in 2018.

“The album has been recognised internationally, earning Rory sell-out tours and festival appearances around the globe.

“Subsequent side-projects include the monster hit collaboration track ‘Giant’ with Calvin Harris.

“His 2021 sophomore album ‘Life by Misadventure’, released in May last year, was preceded by two singles: ‘All You Ever Wanted’ and ‘Anywhere Away from Here’ – a duet with American singer Pink. The album debuted at number one.”