Rail operator Northern release extra 10p rail tickets in flash sale for Yorkshire

This week, rail operator Northern launched a Flash Sale with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Yorkshire.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST
Northern has launched a Flash Sale with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Yorkshire, available from just 10p!

The train operator has now released an extra 100,000 tickets as part of its Flash Sale – all for just 10p.

They are on-sale now here.

The train operator has targeted tourism hotspots and towns and cities with night-time economy offerings for the 10p fares – with the hope of providing a post-summer holiday boost to visitor numbers.

Earlier this week, Northern released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets.

The Flash Sale closes today, Thursday, September 7 at 6pm.

Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11 and Friday, October 20.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 100,000 extra tickets we’ve released this morning will ensure this Flash Sale goes out with a bang.

“We work closely with tourist boards and local authorities across our network and we’ve made these 10p tickets available on routes and services that will support the tourism offer or night-time economy of those locations.”

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

