Rail operator Northern release extra 10p rail tickets in flash sale for Yorkshire
The train operator has now released an extra 100,000 tickets as part of its Flash Sale – all for just 10p.
They are on-sale now here.
The train operator has targeted tourism hotspots and towns and cities with night-time economy offerings for the 10p fares – with the hope of providing a post-summer holiday boost to visitor numbers.
Earlier this week, Northern released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets.
The Flash Sale closes today, Thursday, September 7 at 6pm.
Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11 and Friday, October 20.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 100,000 extra tickets we’ve released this morning will ensure this Flash Sale goes out with a bang.
“We work closely with tourist boards and local authorities across our network and we’ve made these 10p tickets available on routes and services that will support the tourism offer or night-time economy of those locations.”
All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.
Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.