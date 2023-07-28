News you can trust since 1882
Rail Strikes: TransPennine Express warns Scarborough rail users of likely disruption ahead of industrial action

Rail Services to and from Scarborough could be disrupted as TransPennine Express warns customers as part of further national industrial action by drivers' union ASLEF for the next two weeks.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST

TransPennine Express (TPE) is calling on customers to be prepared for delays and short-notice cancellations as union members take part in almost a fortnight of action short of a strike.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director at TPE, said: “We are disappointed that this action will have such an impact on our customers’ journeys.

“We are anticipating significant disruption to our services for the next two weeks and I’m asking all our customers to be prepared for delays and cancellations across the network.”

Similar industrial action has recently seen large numbers of services cancelled the night before and on-the-day and TransPennine Express hopes the early warning will give customers time to seek alternative methods of transport for their journeys.

Kathryn added: “We expect the disruption to be widespread and I would advise customers to check very carefully before they travel and to allow extra time for any journeys.

“We will publish all the information regarding cancellations as soon as possible on our website, via JourneyCheck, and details will also be available on the National Rail Enquiries website.

“In cases where journeys are absolutely essential, I would encourage customers to seek alternative means of transport.

“We’re extremely sorry for the impact this action will have for our customers and will do all we can to keep as many people on the move as possible.”

Anyone making an essential journey with TPE is advised to check their train before they travel via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries.

