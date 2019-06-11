Rain, rain, go away: 12 photos that show Scarborough knows how to have fun whatever the weather

From concerts in Peasholm Park and the Open Air Theatre to blustery days on South Bay, if there's one thing we're good at on the Yorkshire Coast, it's making the most of a drizzly summer.

1. Are you coming to Scarborough Fair? Young and old pack in to Scarborough Fair in 2012 despite the rain. Neil Silk jpimedia Buy a Photo

Rain didn't stop the fun for Peter Hall (left) and friends at the Volkswagen rally on the West Pier car park in June 2012. Andrew Higgins jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. South Bay skipping Skipping day continued in the rain and wind last year. Richard Ponter jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. All smiles The rain didn't put these two little ones off at Burniston Show in 2015. Richard Ponter jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more