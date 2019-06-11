Rain, rain, go away: 12 photos that show Scarborough knows how to have fun whatever the weather
With forecasts predicting rain for the rest of the week, these 12 photos from our archive prove there's fun to be had on the coast in all weathers.
From concerts in Peasholm Park and the Open Air Theatre to blustery days on South Bay, if there's one thing we're good at on the Yorkshire Coast, it's making the most of a drizzly summer.
1. Are you coming to Scarborough Fair?
Young and old pack in to Scarborough Fair in 2012 despite the rain.
Neil Silk
jpimedia
Rain didn't stop the fun for Peter Hall (left) and friends at the Volkswagen rally on the West Pier car park in June 2012.
Andrew Higgins
jpimedia
3. South Bay skipping
Skipping day continued in the rain and wind last year.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
4. All smiles
The rain didn't put these two little ones off at Burniston Show in 2015.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
