Raising the Pride Flag Ceremony will mark the start of first Bridlington Pride event

The Bridlington Pride event will be delivering a packed programme of events at the Spa.

The ceremony will be performed by the Bridlington Town Mayor, Cllr Mike Heslop-Mullens, at the War Memorial, marking the start of the inaugural event.

The packed day of entertainment on Saturday, July 2 will be held at Bridlington Spa.

The Bridlington Pride event will be delivering a packed programme of events.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The activities include:

○ A main stage full of live entertainment sponsored by Countrystyle Foods where you’ll see local acts such as Coastal Voices, U3A, Jay Page, and the amazing DJ Emma Diamond.

Also on stage will be the wonderful Andy Train (who is considered a celebrity in the Pride World), the fabulous Funky Beavers and Regina Sparkles, plus two headliners to be revealed soon.

○ A health and wellbeing hub sponsored by East Riding of Yorkshire Council Public Health

○ A serenity room to chill out in, if the hubbub of the Royal Hall gets too much, sponsored by ERYC Public Health

○ A Creative Kidz corner with a magician and loads of crafts and fun things for the little ones, sponsored by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and Visit East Yorkshire

○ Gender-neutral changing room, sponsored by Bridlington Pride, for anyone wishing to change at the event

○ The Police band will be playing outside the Bridlington Spa and will be accompanied by a Fire Appliance and an Ambulance

○ The RNLI will be getting involved by opening their doors and providing space for stalls

Event wristbands are available to buy for £2 each from Morrisons, The Apollo, Stirling Castle, Three Brass Monkeys, The Lodge, Bridlington Spa, Salon Prisma and Richie’s Cafe and Bar.

The wristbands will allow wearers to receive the following discounts:

Apollo and Stirling Castle - Free entry to both on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2

Richie’s Cafe and Bar - 20% discount from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3

The Lodge - Free entry and 20% discount on Saturday, July 2

Morrisons’ Cafe - Discount on Saturday, July 2.

A Pride spokesperson said: “Our hope is that the whole of Bridlington and the surrounding areas will fly the flag for Pride and make it a huge success for the town. Don’t forget that this event is FREE and everyone is welcome!

“People can get tickets from Bridlington Spa. Go to tinyurl.com/468d4z5s for more details and tickets.”