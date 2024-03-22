Raithwaite Sandsend hotel and spa work under way as part of £100m redevelopment
The aim is for the estate to become a staycation destination, with woodland lodges settled between the 85 acres of land, a wild swimming lake and wellness spa, as well as multiple food offerings dotted around the two new hotel locations.
Taken over in May 2023 by London-based developers Galliard Homes and O’Shea Group, as part of their new ownership, the hotel has made a key appointment in their management, bringing Peter Boyle and Jayne Cartwright, formerly of luxury South Devon hotel, Gara Rock, as new general managers.
The pair have been instrumental industry leaders in some of the UK’s most prestigious hotels.
Stephen Conway, Chairman and Chief Executive of Galliard Homes, said: “The initial phase of the development is now under way, refurbishing the rooms and recreating the common spaces within the Hall and Keep.
"We’ll also be taking on a major wellness development, transforming Raithwaite into a multi-use luxury gym and spa facility.
"The next phases of development, which will span across the remainder of 2024 and 2025 will include 190 holiday homes across the estate, as well as an Artisan village.
"We’ll also be ensuring the sustainable credentials of the hotel are not only withheld but taken even further – we are aiming to have a fully circular restaurant and reduce the mile radius of our sourcing even more so.”
The hotel is now closed for refurbishment with plans to reopen in the summer.
Mark O’Connor, Investment Director, O’Shea Group, said: “We will ensure everything they love about the heart of Raithwaite, and its welcoming Yorkshire spirited personality remains untouched, we hope our guests will see us as a leading destination for a UK retreat.
Mark is heading up the project alongside his partner, TV personality Montana Brown.
He added: “After working with the team behind the scenes for some time now, we are so excited for everyone to see the transformation.
"We want Raithwaite to be at the centre of the community again - a place where people come to celebrate over incredible food or enjoy sunny afternoons on the terrace.”