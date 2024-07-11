Rally in Ugthorpe, near Whitby, urged to pray for canonisation of Father Nicholas Postgate

The 50th annual Postgate Rally takes place at Ugthorpe, near Whitby.

Hundreds of Catholics who gathered to honour Blessed Nicholas Postgate were urged never to give up praying until the Martyr of the Moors is declared a saint.

The Catholic Church’s most senior Yorkshiremen, Cardinal Arthur Roche, made the appeal during his homily at the 50th annual Postgate Rally, which took place at Ugthorpe.

Despite intermittent rain, more than 700 people gathered in a field for the Mass, with coaches coming from Hull, York, Middlesbrough and Redcar and many more travelling by car.

Blessed Nicholas ministered on the North York Moors for nearly half a century before being hanged, disembowelled and quartered on the Knavesmire, York, in 1679, when he was 82.

One of the last Catholics to be put to death for their faith, he was beatified – the final step on the path to sainthood in the Catholic Church – by Pope St John Paul II in 1987.

Cardinal Roche, who is prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, said Blessed Nicholas gave an example for all Catholics to follow.

He said: “He lived simply, humbly.

"The description of his hut on the moors would make anyone feel the cold, even on a day like this.

"He knew that one day the intolerance of the age would seek him out – and it did.

“Nicholas did not condemn any of them. Indeed, he died praying for them.

"A feature of his last days was that he greeted everyone with the open arms of charity and joked they had done him a great favour by giving him such a ‘short cut’ to heaven.

“Blessed Nicholas and our English and Welsh martyrs give us the courage not to lose our footing by taking the high road of indifference and superiority, but instead the track of life trodden by Christ that keeps us sane and close to reality."

Cardinal Roche travelled from Rome especially for the rally, staying with his friend, Bishop of Middlesbrough Terry Drainey, who was the principal celebrant at the Mass.

Twenty-seven priests concelebrated Mass, including the Abbot of Ampleforth, Dom Robert Igo.

Postgate Society chair Monica Ventress said: “Our 50th anniversary Postgate Rally went very well, despite the poor weather.

“It was good to see so many of our priests and people from across the diocese who all came to share this special day.

“Our special guest, Cardinal Roche, had flown from Rome especially for the occasion.

“His homily reminded us that many of the virtues practised by Blessed Nicholas Postgate are still very relevant today.

"May we soon see the day when Blessed Nicholas is canonised.”

The Postgate Rally takes place in Ugthorpe and Egton Bridge, two villages closely linked to the life of Blessed Nicholas, on alternate years.

Numbers have been rising in recent years, with last year’s 500 in attendance doubling the 2022 figure.

The Postgate Society exists to spread knowledge of Blessed Nicholas and to promote interest in Catholic history during penal times.

A special 50th anniversary badge is available for £3 including postage from Monica Ventress, The Postgate Society, 53 Ceremony Wynd, Clairville Grange, Middlesbrough TS4 2WG.