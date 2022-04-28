Rare 1960s Alfa Romeo once used as getaway car coming up for sale at North Yorkshire auction

The Alfa Romeo GTA 1300 Junior, 1968, which is up at auction at Tennants Auctioneers, Leyburn, on May 14.

The GTA 1300 Junior has been carefully restored for use as a road car and retains the distinctive Alfa Rosso red livery with white detailing.

Alfa Romeo is a marque long associated with excellence in motor racing.

The company was founded in Milan in 1910 as ALFA (Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili), which in 1915 was taken over by Neapolitan entrepreneur Nicola Romeo who would change the name to Alfa Romeo in 1920.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfa raced its first car, the 24HP, in 1911 and went on to build sports orientated vehicles and be heavily involved in Grand Prix racing, Formula 1, sports cars, touring cars and rallies.

While the early history of the present car is unknown, it seems to have been initially raced in Italy, the base retaining evidence of race modification.

However, it was later converted back to road use.

After being used as a getaway car, it ended up in a police pound in Rome, where it was spotted by GTA specialist Richard Banks in 1987, who acquired the car on behalf of the present owner.

A piece of Italian racing history, the Alfa Romeo GTA 1300 Junior offers the chance to own a classic road car, or easily converted into a historic racer for use on the track.