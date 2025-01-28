Rare Allied special forces war memorabilia 'found in loft' to go under the hammer in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the most rare Allied special forces memorabilia of the Second World War is to go under the hammer in an auction in Scarborough after being found among the possessions of a man who told young relatives that he had been “just a cook” in the war.

Leslie Scott never revealed that he had been an officer or that he had been recruited into an elite force that brought together some of the hardest men in the British Army to carry out one of the most dangerous jobs in the last few months of the conflict.

It was after Captain Scott’s death that a collection of items relating to his military service were found to include two of the wing badges of the Special Allied Airborne Reconnaissance Force, a special forces unit that was created in March 1945 to provide teams to be parachuted behind enemy lines to aid allied PoWs who it was feared were in danger of being massacred in the German camps.

The SAARF wings are among the most scarce Allied airborne insignia of the Second World War – they’ve been described as “the stuff of which collectors dreams are made”.

Jess Tarver of auctioneers David Duggleby said: “This elite unit was brought together in a matter of weeks and involved just 360 British, American and European parachute trained special forces volunteers, many of them German-speaking.

"As the invading Allied forces closed in on Berlin from the West and the Russians came in from the East, there were mounting concerns for the safety of PoWs being held in the German camps, indeed there really were fears that there could be massacres.

"The SAARF plan was to parachute in three-man reconnaissance teams close to the camps to monitor conditions and call in the cavalry if things turned ugly.

“In the event there was only one mission in which teams went in by parachute and it got off to a disastrous start.

"Half the 18 men in the six teams sent to monitor Stalag XIA and other camps in the Altengrabow area were captured by the Germans and taken into the

Stalag.

"However the mission ended miraculously well when they persuaded the camp commandant that with Allied forces fast closing in he should permit the evacuation of prisoners.

"He provided them with a radio to call in transport!

“After that SAARF missions were inserted more conventionally, without behind the lines parachute jumps, and then the war over.

"The unit was for a time involved in the interrogation of German troops and the hunt for war criminals but it was disbanded eight weeks after VE Day.

“So the Special Allied Airborne Reconnaissance Force was in existence for just five months, involved less than 400 troops, only 96 of whom were British - which is why the SAARF wings really are so incredibly rare.”

Jess added: “Captain Scott’s relatives were unaware of the treasure they had discovered when they came across the wings in a drawer as they were clearing his London flat after his death at the age of 89 back in 2008 and they have actually spent the last 16 years in an attic in North Duffield.

“The family got a shock when they offered a number of surplus items on eBay after a recent clear-out.

"They received one bid of a thousand pounds for the wings - which was the point at which they decided they needed advice!”

The two SAARF wings go under the hammer in separate lots in Duggleby’s Militaria, Medals, Weapons and Sporting Guns Sale on Thursday January 30, so that potentially two buyers have a chance to own one of these rarities.

The first lot also includes Captain Scott’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force badge, medals, photographs and other service memorabilia.

The second embroidered SAARF wing is being auctioned as a stand-alone item.

The auction also includes a collection of medals, photographs and memorabilia relating to Sgt Raymond William Greenley who has the distinction of being the first British paratrooper to be dropped east of the Rhine on March 24, 1945.

Viewing of the sale is taking place David Duggleby’s Vine Street Saleroom in Scarborough on January 28 and 29, and on January 30 from 9am until the start of the auction at 11am.

Visit www.davidduggleby.com to see the catalogue.