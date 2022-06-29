Re-Store food bank team performs for three hours on King Street to raise cash and awareness for the vital service

The Re-Store team played and sang for three hours to raise awareness. Photo submitted

Christ Church Re-Store is a foodbank situated in the centre of Bridlington.

The team set up on King Street on Sunday, June 26.

A group played music and sang for three hours, while others handed out leaflets and had conversations about the work of the food bank.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amazing £226 was raised which will go towards the weekly shopping bill at Re-Store.

Emma Miles, who leads a team at the Re-Store Hope Hub, said: “We want to thank everyone who donated on the day. It was a great day raising awareness and money for a great cause, and it was fantastic to see the community of Bridlington getting behind us.

“An amazing £226 was raised which will go towards the weekly shopping bill.”

Re-Store is a non-government funded food bank that is operating thanks to the generosity of individuals and the charitable giving from supermarkets.

From January to April this year the facility gave out 2,256 food parcels to single people and families in need.

Emma Miles, who leads a team at the Re-Store Hope Hub, said: “We want to thank everyone who donated on the day."

Rev Oli Preston, at Christ Church, said: “We aim to do more events like this in the near future if any musicians would like to join us. It was a great turn out and we are thankful for the support we received.

“If anyone would like to support Re-Store they still can.