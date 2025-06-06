A family outing of geese spotted at Scarborough Mere by Barbara Bussey.A family outing of geese spotted at Scarborough Mere by Barbara Bussey.
READER PHOTOS: Your pictures of Scarborough and the surrounding area

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 6th Jun 2025, 08:09 BST
We love to see your photos, please keep them coming! If you would like to see your pictures featured on this page, send them to [email protected] with your full name and a brief caption of the image.

Another wonderful selection of photos of Scarborough and the surrounding area submitted by our readers.

Scarborough's historic architecture in Newborough, by Peter Hunt.

This squirrel was spotted in Tony Freeman's garden eating a peanut.

Sunset at St Andrew's United Reformed Church, by Julian Caddy.

A sunny view of South Bay, by Dawn Humphrey.

