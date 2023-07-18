News you can trust since 1882
A mixed group of former Scarborough grammar school pupils and partnersA mixed group of former Scarborough grammar school pupils and partners
Reconvening of former grammar schools pupils in Scarborough hailed a success

Months of organising came to fruition with a large assembly of the alumni of three former grammar schools at a joint reunion held at Scarborough Rugby Club.
By Patrick Argent
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:23 BST

Instigated by an idea by vice-president of the Old Scarborians John Riley, the event was an initial collaboration of the pupil associations of Scarborough Boys High School (SBHS), Scarborough Girls High School (SGHS) and The Convent of The Ladies Of Mary which saw the gathering of almost 300 past students including also a number of former teachers.

The other co-organisers were Pat Straughan (Convent), Jo Claughan (Convent), Wendy Craig-Tyler (SGHS) and Keith Fryirs (SBHS).

Mr. Riley (SBHS) commented: “An outstanding success, attendees from all three schools were very enthusiastic in their feedback and it seems certain that mixed events are the way forward when planning further reunions”.

The event marked the 50th anniversary of the cessation of selective grammar school education in the town in June 1975.

School friends together at Scarborough Rugby Club

1. Boys and Girls High School and Convent Reunion

School friends together at Scarborough Rugby Club Photo: Richard Ponter

Convent pupils reunited at the event

2. Boys and Girls High School and Convent Reunion

Convent pupils reunited at the event Photo: Richard Ponter

Appreciating the busy atmosphere of the schools reunion

3. Boys and Girls High School and Convent Reunion

Appreciating the busy atmosphere of the schools reunion Photo: Richard Ponter

Alumna of The Convent of The Ladies of Mary at the event

4. Boys and Girls High School and Convent Reunion

Alumna of The Convent of The Ladies of Mary at the event Photo: Richard Ponter

