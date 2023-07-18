Reconvening of former grammar schools pupils in Scarborough hailed a success
Instigated by an idea by vice-president of the Old Scarborians John Riley, the event was an initial collaboration of the pupil associations of Scarborough Boys High School (SBHS), Scarborough Girls High School (SGHS) and The Convent of The Ladies Of Mary which saw the gathering of almost 300 past students including also a number of former teachers.
The other co-organisers were Pat Straughan (Convent), Jo Claughan (Convent), Wendy Craig-Tyler (SGHS) and Keith Fryirs (SBHS).
Mr. Riley (SBHS) commented: “An outstanding success, attendees from all three schools were very enthusiastic in their feedback and it seems certain that mixed events are the way forward when planning further reunions”.
The event marked the 50th anniversary of the cessation of selective grammar school education in the town in June 1975.