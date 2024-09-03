Record-breaking season at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre with 114,000 tickets sold for 18 gigs

A capacity crowd watched the Year 3000 hitmakers rock out in style – providing the perfect finale to the historic venue’s biggest and best year ever.

A record-breaking 114,000 tickets were sold for this summer’s 18 Scarborough OAT headline shows from the likes of Jess Glynne, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Fatboy Slim, Paul Weller, Deacon Blue, Korn, Becky Hill, Tom Jones, Madness, James and comedian Bill Bailey.

It is the second summer in a row that box office records have been smashed at the 8,000-capacity venue – the UK’s biggest purpose-built outdoor concert arena – after last year’s shows saw 104,000 tickets sold.

And with thousands of music fans heading to Scarborough from outside the area, it is estimated the 2024 series at the North Yorkshire Council-owned venue will result in an estimated boost of between £6m to £8m for the Scarborough area economy.

TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre promoters Cuffe and Taylor have already begun work following up this year’s record-breaking series.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s Scarborough OAT music programmer, said: “What an incredible summer here at this special venue.

"We have welcomed more acts and more music fans than ever before and the shows will live long in the memory.

“This summer’s concert series has undoubtedly provided a welcome boost to the local economy with many gig goers coming here from across the UK and beyond.

“Just one example is Korn’s show in August which saw 80% of the 8,000-strong audience travelling here from outside the YO postcode area.

"This not only helped fill local hotels and restaurants, but undoubtedly brought people to Scarborough, and the beautiful Yorkshire coast, for the first time.

“We are now well on with our planning for next year and we cannot wait to announce the first of our headliners for 2025 very soon.”

Almost 800,000 people have attended live shows at Scarborough OAT since it was refurbished and re-opened to the public in 2010.

Research shows, on average, 60% of people who attend shows at Scarborough OAT travel from outside the borough, with many staying overnight locally, bringing a multi-million benefit to the local economy.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “The popularity of the Open Air Theatre is growing year on year bringing thousands of people into the town – and the county, which is a great boost to the local economy. We are now looking forward to another record-breaking year in 2025.”

Cllr Myers said that ahead of this season the council had invested in a series of improvements to the venue including:

- Filling in part of a lake and removing wooden decking at the North end of the venue

- Three new 40ft long bars

- Widening of the footpath to the venue’s North Entrance

- Replacement of seat bases

- Improvements to backstage area

- Improved signage throughout the venue

- Installation of five new CCTV cameras to enhance the existing system

- Free drinking water points installed

- Installation of new Hostile Vehicle Mitigation security barriers

For the first time, TK Maxx joined Scarborough OAT and Cuffe and Taylor as presenting partner underscoring TK Maxx's continued support of the arts and local communities.

The new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe and Taylor shows across the country including Scarborough OAT, The Piece Hall, Halifax, Lytham Festival, Depot Live, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

1 . Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024 Becky Hill in among the sell-out crowd singing at her concert. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024 'The Nutty Boys' Madness were a Scarborough crowd-pleaser. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024 Busted bring the 2024 OAT season to a conclusion. Photo: Jim Cooke Photo Sales