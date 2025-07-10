Record-breaking year for Castle Howard contributes to annual £4 billion visitor economy

Castle Howard - credit: Visit North Yorkshire and Tom Arber

The value of North Yorkshire’s visitor economy has been revealed in new figures that have shown that the tourism sector is worth in excess of £4 billion every year with an increasing number of people coming to the county.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data has revealed that 32.2 million people came to North Yorkshire in 2024 including both day and overnight visitors, which is an increase of 3.8 per cent on 2023.

The visitor economy supports more than 38,000 full-time jobs in the county, highlighting the importance that the sector has for North Yorkshire’s economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The analysis will now be used to drive forward a 10-year vision for the county’s visitor economy and help target areas of growth.

Wakeboarding at the North Yorkshire Water Park - pic credit Visit North Yorkshire and Tom Arber

A destination management plan was launched in October last year and represents the first time that there has been an overarching strategy for the county. It is being developed by Visit North Yorkshire, the destination management and marketing organisation that is overseen by North Yorkshire Council.

The council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The new figures clearly show just how important the visitor economy is to North Yorkshire.

“We are blessed with some of the most beautiful locations anywhere in the country, from the coast to the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the locations in North Yorkshire which have benefited from an increasing number of visitors last year is Castle Howard, the stately home estate near Malton.

A series of events such as a sculpture exhibition featuring works by artist Sir Tony Cragg has been attributed to a 10 per cent increase in visitors compared to the previous year over the summer of 2024.

Plans are already under way for the estate’s annual festive event which will be themed this year around the Wizard of Oz during the Christmas period.

Castle Howard’s visitor attraction director, Abbi Ollive, said: “Castle Howard had a record-breaking year in 2024, with visitor numbers exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have seen this growth last year and to be working on programmes of events that bring people to this destination and that contribute to the local economy.”

Visit North Yorkshire launched a new website, www.visitnorthyorkshire.com, in April which is aimed at helping visitors to explore the county, with a particular focus on encouraging longer stays with dedicated itineraries.

A new marketing campaign has also been launched to highlight the wealth of what is on offer in North Yorkshire with local communities being urged to explore more of the county.

The campaign, called There’s More to North Yorkshire, is the largest and most high-profile initiative to be staged by Visit North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketing activity is highlighting the exhilarating water activities on the coast as well as wellness experiences in surprising places, such as meditation at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden and yoga at How Stean Gorge.

The campaign highlights the intriguing history and heritage at North Yorkshire’s abbeys, castles and railways alongside the county’s nights out and live music and the varied food and drink sector.

More marketing campaigns and initiatives are planned throughout this year including the first ever Whitby Literature Festival which will be staged in November.