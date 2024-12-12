Eden Camp, the modern history museum announces its best year yet, with record visitor numbers, captivating exhibitions, and hugely popular events cementing its status as one of North Yorkshire’s most beloved attractions within the only remaining prisoner of war camp in Britain.

This landmark year saw Eden Camp welcome more than 125,000 visitors, surpassing all previous attendance records.

Highlights of 2024 included an expanded programme of experiences and the return of events such as the Living History Weekend, when visitors were transported back in time with reenactors, captivating displays, live demonstrations, engaging talks, and a variety of activities.

October saw the launch of the brand-new Back to the 1940s event, where more than 2,500 people joined the modern history museum for two action packed immersive days of entertainment, displays and experiences from the wartime era.

It's been a record-breaking year at Eden Camp. picture: Jonny Pye

The annual All Services Parade during September brought together hundreds of veterans, military associations and organisations from across the UK for a day of remembrance, respect, and celebration of service.

As a popular destination for school trips, Eden Camp welcomed 23,000 key stage one pupils this year, showing how the museum supports education in an immersive way, while preserving the stories that shaped our world.

Eden Camp is already preparing for an action-packed 2025, with plans to build on its 2024 success:

- February Half-Term special opening - February 15 to 23

1940s Weekend at Eden Camp, near Malton. picture: Alistair Candlein

- Season opening - March 29

- Living History Weekends - April 19-20 and August and 23-24

Back to the 1940s - October 11&12

Paula Peace, Managing Director of Eden Camp said: “2024 has been an extraordinary year for Eden Camp.

"The overwhelming response to our exhibitions and events, including the return of beloved favourites our Living History Weekend, and the success of new events like the Back to the 1940s weekend has been truly inspiring. We’re honoured to have welcomed a record number of visitors this year, each one helping us celebrate and preserve the stories of the past.

"As we look ahead to 2025, we’re excited to build on this momentum with even more immersive experiences and opportunities for people to connect with history in meaningful ways.”

Visit www.edencamp.co.uk to learn more about Eden Camp Modern History Museum.