St John’s Church in Whitby’s Brunswick Street, is thrilled to be welcoming recording artist Simon Conning for the third concert of the season, on Friday August 16.

He will be playing a glorious piano sonata by Clementi and a dazzling set of variations by Brahms.

As an extra special fund-raiser for the event, Simon is offering two copies of the Clementi CD, which he has recorded for Meridian Records, to be sold to the highest bidder.

Simon studied privately from the age of seven, then at the Junior Department of the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester as a teenager.

He later continued at the Royal College of Music in London.

Simon has strong ties to Whitby - his mother was born and raised in the town and he is delighted to be performing here for the first time.

The concert starts at 11.45am, entry free with a retiring collection, which this year will go towards renewal of the church lighting.