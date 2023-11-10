News you can trust since 1882
Recruitment drive to fill more than 70 jobs at Anglo American's pioneering Woodsmith Project near Whitby

A raft of opportunities to work on Anglo American’s pioneering Woodsmith Project are now open for applications.
By Louise French
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:03 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT
A number of job roles are available at the site

People with a variety of different skills are needed to work at the Woodsmith Mine for Redpath Deilmann UK, the global mining specialist responsible for shaft sinking on the project.

Seventy jobs across a range of disciplines are available.

For an opportunity to meet the team, three information events will be taking place to allow people to find out more about the project, Redpath Deilmann UK and the types of jobs on offer.

The Woodsmith Site
The events will take place on the following dates:

Wednesday 15 November – Redcar & Cleveland Training & Employment Hub, Bolckow Road, Grangetown, Middlesbrough, TS6 7BS. 10.30am-12.30pm / 5-7pm

Thursday 16 November – Loftus Family Hub, Duncan Place, Loftus, TS13 4AD. 10.30am-12.30pm / 5-7pm

Monday 20th November – Whitby Coliseum Centre, 1B Victoria Place, Whitby, YO21 1EZ. 3-6.30pm

Matt Parsons, Social Performance Manager for Anglo American said: “We’re delighted that the Woodsmith Project is offering more high-quality job opportunities to people living in the local area.

"We currently have around 1,000 local people employed across the project and look forward adding to that number with these new positions.”

“We want to hear from hardworking, enthusiastic people with transferable skills who are keen to come and work for Redpath on this truly unique project.

"These are exciting opportunities and we look forward to answering any questions at our meet the employer events.”

To find out more about the opportunities or submit an application, visit: https://redpathukrecruitment.com/.

If you’re interested in hearing more about these opportunities but can’t make the information events, contact [email protected].

