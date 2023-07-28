The precision pilots were booked for last summer’s carnival, but a thick sea fret blew in which prevented thousands on the West Cliff from being able to see them, with the aircraft passing over Whitby on their way back from a display in Blackpool.

This year’s Red Arrows display takes place on Sunday August 13, at around 5pm, and not the date and time advertised in the regatta programme.

Chairman Ivor Greer said: “The crowds are going to be coming in from 11am and hopefully they will be stopping until teatime [waiting for the Arrows].”

Thick sea fret rolls in at the 2022 Whitby Regatta which meant the Red Arrows could not be seen from the clifftop. picture: Richard Ponter

Made in Yorkshire tents will be up on the West Cliff in the road closed zone all three days (August 11 to 13), a new attraction for this year.

The Gemini display has been cancelled due to a mechanical fault but you can see Lancaster flyovers on Saturday at 1.52pm and Sunday at 3.34pm.

Whitby’s Friendship and Fishermen’s crews, along with Scarborough, will be competing for trophies in the rowing events, which culminates in a presentation evening at Abbey Wharf.

Whitby Wild Swimmers’ regatta swim is on the Saturday at 10am – they will also be hoping for better weather this year after their maiden swim was cancelled on the day last year.

Ashley, Grace and Bow enjoy Whitby Regatta 2022. picture: Richard Ponter

In a new event, The Falcons parachutists will be landing on the Turnbull Ground pitch with the match ball at 2pm on the Saturday, ahead of Whitby Town’s opening league game against Atherton Collieries.

Fairground lorries will start rolling into town on Sunday at around 9pm and on Monday morning you can watch the fancy dress and walking floats parade leave Market Place at 9.30am, making its way up to the Royal Hotel.

The spectacular fireworks display will bring festivities to a close on the Monday night, starting at 9.45pm.

Illumination Pyrotechnics are “honoured and thrilled to be painting the sky with a phenomenal display” with this year’s theme A Sky Full of Wonder.