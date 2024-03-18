Red Arrows to pass over Whitby, Filey and Scarborough as they change bases this morning

The planes are due to set off from RAF Coningsby at 9.23am this morning and should pass along the Yorkshire coast between 9.40am and 9.45am

The planned route is as follows:

9.23am RAF Waddington

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

9.30am SW of Gilberdyke, York

9.32am NW of Elvington, York

9.36am W of Ampleforth

9.41am NW of Easington

9.45am W of Filey

9.48am S of Wetwang

10am RAF Coningsby

A Red Arrows rehearsal is due to take place at RAF Coningsby between 1pm and 2pm.

*Timings subject to change due to weather conditions.