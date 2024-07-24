Red Wheel plaque to be unveiled at Scarborough's Central Tramway Company on Yorkshire Day
The ‘Red Wheel’ plaque signifies Central Tramway’s induction into the National Transport Trust.
Colin Powell General Manager, said: “We are the first venue in central Scarborough to receive the prestigious accolade, and on August 1 we will be unveiling the Red Wheel plaque at our upper station.
“The first of August is a very special day to us as not only does it mark Yorkshire Day; it is also our 143rd birthday!”
Celebrations will commence with Town Crier David Birdsall, giving a traditional Yorkshire Day Cry at 10am at the Upper Station.
Following this, the Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Councillor Janet Jefferson, will unveil the Red Wheel plaque.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Hunmanby Brass Band, while at the lower station, a Pop-Up Tramway exhibition will celebrate the heritage of the Tramway.
The pop up exhibition will be adjacent to the bottom station on the windmill site (hosted by ‘The Box’).
The exhibition will tell the story of The Central Tramway since its opening in 1881, and include a variety of historical pieces of interest.
The first Chairman of the Company was John Woodall Woodall, a local banker and four times mayor of Scarborough. £10,000 was raised through the sale of shares in the company, and construction work by George Wood of Hull began in February 1881.
The Tramway was opened to the public just 6 months later on Monday, August 1.
The opening day was a huge success with almost 3000 passengers travelling.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.