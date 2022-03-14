Reduced cost insulation offered across the East Riding thanks to funding

Heat Insulation Ltd delivers insulation measures to thousands of homes in the Hull and East Riding area on behalf of the council, Hull City Council and various housing associations and landlords.

Heat Insulation Ltd, a family owned, and local company established for 30 years, has gained access to funding to install the cavity wall insulation and loft insulation for just £99 each insulation installed.

The funding is via a partnership between ScottishPower, Heat Insulation and East Riding of Yorkshire Council – and is limited to a first come, first served basis.

Heat Insulation Ltd delivers insulation measures to thousands of homes in the Hull and East Riding area on behalf of the council, Hull City Council and various housing associations and landlords. During winter it is essential to keep warm and healthy and making your home more energy-efficient and insulated will help you achieve this.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to further partnership working, they are now also able to access funding to insulate rooms in roof spaces and internal wall insulation providing they fit specific criteria set out in Ofgem guidance.

However, this service is NOT eligible for the £99 scheme and is subject to the property and occupant qualifying for this funding.

The first step would be to carry out a technical survey and if your home is suitable then the works are then booked in for install at a mutually convenient time. Upon completion of cavity wall insulation, you will receive a 25-year CIGA Guarantee.