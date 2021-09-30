Reflect and Remember: Scarborough residents encouraged to light a candle and support their local hospital

Scarborough residents encouraged to light a candle and support their local hospital

The Reflect and Remember celebration is the annual opportunity where people can dedicate a candle for a loved one to help raise vital funds for people in hospital and the local community.

Maya Liversidge, Community Fundraiser for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “Remembering those who are special and sharing memories is incredibly important for all, and in times of grief and loss is a huge source of comfort.

“Lighting a candle is a simple yet easy way to feel peace and connection. For many this is a way to celebrate the life of a loved one, while also reflecting on your own memories.”

People will receive a keepsake card, a light and lantern bag to display at home

The event coincides with Baby Loss Awareness week when families across the world are invited to take part by lighting a candle and leave it burning to join in remembering all babies that have died too soon.

Beverley Shelley, maternity bereavement midwife at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Pregnancy loss or the death of a baby is a tragedy that affects thousands of people every year. It is devastating for parents and families and it’s vital they get the bereavement support and care they need, for as long as they need it. York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity helps us provide that support.

“This year, as people light their candles for baby loss awareness, they can also dedicate it and raise money for other families at the same time.”

The Reflect and Remember celebration began last year as a virtual event to help raise funds when so many charity events were cancelled.

Maya added: “Last year’s event brought a lot of comfort to people at a really difficult time. People can feel involved as they will receive a keepsake card, a light and lantern bag to display at home.”

There are two ways to get involved. Supporters can dedicate a candle by downloading and returning a postal form, or dedicate a candle on the charity’s virtual lake leaving a message for a loved one, on the special link https://visufund.com/reflect2021Dedicating a candle helps fund the extras which improve healthcare facilities for patients as well as supporting staff in the NHS to make the best possible experience for all those who visit and stay in hospital.

York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity raises money to improve the experience and environment for everyone who uses or visits the hospitals of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

They support staff to make the hospital experience the best it can be for all who visit and stay with us.

In 2020/21 York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity raised and spent in excess of a million pounds to improve patient care and wellbeing, buy additional equipment and carry out refurbishments in the hospitals.