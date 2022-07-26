Remarkable Arts group to put on a wizard show at Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre

Featuring the first outing of the newly formed Remarkable Kids group and a local cast of talented actors, The Wizard of Oz runs every Wednesday in August at the West Street venue.
Director Mark Howley said: “This is a fun-packed show full of gags, songs and cheer! Come along to join Dorothy and friends on a magical adventure in this family friendly pantomime. We know you’re going to love it.”
The panto takes place on August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets are already selling fast and they can be booked from bridspa.com and at the Spa Box Office, £12 for adults and £8 for children.