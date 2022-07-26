Remarkable Arts group to put on a wizard show at Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre

The Wizard of Oz pantomime will start at Spotlight Theatre next week and runs throughout August on Wednesdays. Photo submitted

Featuring the first outing of the newly formed Remarkable Kids group and a local cast of talented actors, The Wizard of Oz runs every Wednesday in August at the West Street venue.

Director Mark Howley said: “This is a fun-packed show full of gags, songs and cheer! Come along to join Dorothy and friends on a magical adventure in this family friendly pantomime. We know you’re going to love it.”

The panto takes place on August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, starting at 7.30pm.

The full cast of The Wizard of Oz, staged by Bridlington-based Remarkable Arts group 'Remarkable Kids'. Photo submitted

Tickets are already selling fast and they can be booked from bridspa.com and at the Spa Box Office, £12 for adults and £8 for children.

Some of the Munchkins - part of The Wizard of Oz production created by Remarkable Arts. Photo submitted