'Remarkable piece of rail history' coming to North York Moors Railway over February half-term

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is set to welcome visitors this February half-term, with services running from February 15 to 23, 2025.

Families are invited to blow off the winter cobwebs and enjoy steam rides between Whitby, Grosmont, and Goathland stations, while exploring the scenery of the North York Moors.

Visitors can also enjoy the launch of the free February Fun Kid’s Kit (available for download).

Packed with activities and information, the kit is perfect for curious adventurers exploring Grosmont and Goathland Stations, or enjoying the journey.

The NER autocar which is coming to North York Moors Railway. picture: Alan Chandler

During half-term, NYMR will host the North Eastern Railway Electric Autocar No. 3170, a unique, diesel-powered vehicle on loan from the NER 1903 Electric Autocar Trust.

Visitors will have the opportunity to journey aboard this remarkable piece of railway history, travelling between Grosmont and Goathland stations.

The autocar’s visit is part of NYMR’s Railway 200 celebrations, marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway in the UK.

Designed by Vincent Raven in 1903, the NER Electric Autocar was the world’s first passenger vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine generating electric power.

Decades ahead of their time, the autocars featured innovations like electric track brakes and showcased superior acceleration and hill-climbing abilities compared to steam-powered alternatives.

Laura Strangeway, CEO of the NYMR, said: “The NER Electric Autocar is a great example of early railway innovation, and we are so glad to feature it as part of our February half-term activities.

"It’s an extraordinary opportunity for visitors to experience a piece of railway history while enjoying the magic of NYMR’s steam services.”

The journey of the NER Electric Autocar from pioneering invention to preserved masterpiece is as compelling as its design.

After being retired in the 1930s, the autocar body was converted into a holiday home in North Yorkshire.

Years later, it underwent an extensive restoration to return it to its former glory.

While major signalling works at the southern end of the line mean services will be limited to Whitby, Grosmont and Goathland, passengers can still experience the charm and heritage of NYMR’s iconic trains.

Fuss-Free Access Carriage is available on select steam services.

To book accessible spaces, visitors are encouraged to contact the NYMR Customer Services team via email [email protected] or call 01751 472508.

Visit https://www.nymr.co.uk/half-termor for more information and to book.