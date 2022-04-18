Remarkable Rock choir back in action with concert at Bridlington Priory in May

The Remarkable Rock choir will be performing at Bridlington Priory on Friday, May 20.

The concert, at Bridlington Priory Church, will take place on Friday, May 20 at 7:30pm.

Following a covid-enforced absence, the choir is now back rocking and ready to perform.

The event is raising funds for Schools Rock, and any proceeds will go towards specialist music provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities in Bridlington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Remarkable Rock choir will be performing at Bridlington Priory on Friday, May 20.

The choir’s musical director Mark Howley said: “Following the lockdowns we were unsure of what would greet us when we relaunched the choirs, but we’ve been delighted with the response and have more than 60 members in Brid.

“They are sounding amazing, singing some absolutely belting rock classics, alongside our live band.

“In previous years Rock the Priory has been a really successful event and actually sold out the last time we did it.

“We just hope we can get the sort of enthusiastic crowds we were getting at concerts before covid. We know our audience will enjoy a great night of live music.”