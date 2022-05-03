Remarkable theatre opportunity for youngsters in Bridlington to join The Wizard of Oz production

Bridlington-based Remarkable Arts is relaunching its youth theatre company, Remarkable Kids, on Monday, May 16.
To mark 10 years since it’s creation, Remarkable Kids is returning with a bumper Summer Pantomime “The Wizard of Oz” at the Spotlight Theatre – and Remarkable would love to hear from children with an interest in performing on the stage.
Remarkable Arts director Mark Howley said: “If your child is interested in singing, dancing and acting – then we have just the thing for you.
“It’s going to be a fun, nourishing experience, and it’s not just about learning to perform, it’s about growing young people’s confidence, learning to work in a team and learning to dedicate yourself to a goal. And obviously having a lot of fun along the way.”
Rehearsals start on Monday, May 16, 5.30pm to 7pm at the Remarkable Music Studio in Bridlington town centre.
It’s just £20 for an entire 10-week term which is followed by shows across the summer.
Text 07943 276496 for more information about Remarkable Kids.