Remarkable theatre opportunity for youngsters in Bridlington to join The Wizard of Oz production

Bridlington-based Remarkable Arts is relaunching its youth theatre company, Remarkable Kids, on Monday, May 16.

To mark 10 years since it’s creation, Remarkable Kids is returning with a bumper Summer Pantomime “The Wizard of Oz” at the Spotlight Theatre – and Remarkable would love to hear from children with an interest in performing on the stage.

Remarkable Arts director Mark Howley said: “If your child is interested in singing, dancing and acting – then we have just the thing for you.

Remarkable Arts would love to hear from children with an interest in performing on the stage.

“It’s going to be a fun, nourishing experience, and it’s not just about learning to perform, it’s about growing young people’s confidence, learning to work in a team and learning to dedicate yourself to a goal. And obviously having a lot of fun along the way.”

Rehearsals start on Monday, May 16, 5.30pm to 7pm at the Remarkable Music Studio in Bridlington town centre.

It’s just £20 for an entire 10-week term which is followed by shows across the summer.