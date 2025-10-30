Remembrance Day commemorations to take place in Whitby

Remembrance service in Whitby - Image: Alan Wastell.

Whitby will pay tribute to those who serve and have served with a series of special act of remembrance in the town.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, November 9, at 10.45am the annual Remembrance Day parade of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), Whitby Veterans, and the Royal Air Force Air Cadets will march to Dock End, joined this year by veterans of the Recovery Mechanics Assn.

This will be followed by readings from the CO of RAF Fylingdales and an air cadet, the Last Post and the two-minute silence at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 11.02 Reveille will be played and wreaths will be laid at the memorial accompanied by music from The Lone Piper.

The commemoration will close with the singing of the National Anthem.

Veterans and air cadets will then march onto Endeavour Wharf while REME will march to Hero’s Bridge.

Following the event the Mayor of Whitby Sandra Turner will meet with veterans at The Angel Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remembrance Services will also take place during the day at:

9.30am at St Hilda’s on Church Square.

10.30am at St John’s on Albion Place.

2.30pm at St Mary’s on Abbey Plain.

There will also be an act of remembrance at the Lifeboat Station on Pier Road at 2pm on Saturday November 8 which will include the Laying of the Poppies on the Sea.

On Armistice Day, Nov 11, at 11am, veterans will observe the two-minute silence at Dock End.