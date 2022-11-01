The Secular Remembrance service in Whitby in November 2021. picture by Alan Wastell.

On Armistice Day, on Thursday November 11, Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild and the Harbour Master Captain Chris Burrows will perform a whistle blow prior to a two-minute silence.

And on Remembrance Sunday (Nov 13), a secular service will be held on Dock End at 10.30am.

Royal, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), followed by Royal British Legion veterans, will be parading on to Dock End and after the service, will march to Hero’s Bridge on Whitby West Pier, where a ceremony will take place in memory of Craftsman Andrew Found, a Whitby man who served in REME and was killed serving in action in Afghanistan in 2011.

REME veterans will also be served free fish and chips on the day by Royal Fisheries.

Cllr Phil Trumper, an ex-veteran who served in the Navy, plays a big part in organising the Secular Remembrance Service in Whitby.

"It’s popular, there will be a lot of people down there,” he said.

"Members of the lifeboat, Royal British Legion and the CEO of RAF Fylingdales will all be reading poems.

"For the first time, we will be playing God Save the King as the national anthem.

"It’s important to keep the ceremony going.

"It offers people who are not religious the chance to pay their respects as it’s a Secular service.

"It’s also important that we still mark Armistice on the 11th and hopefully, the whole town will appreciate the significance of it and respect the two-minute silence.”

Here are some of the church services happening in the area.

Whitby parish

Sunday November 13

9.30am St Hilda's Eucharist with Act of Remembrance

10.55 am St John's Eucharist with Act of Remembrance

2.30pm St Mary's Civic Remembrance Service

Villages

10am St Stephen's, Robin Hood's Bay, Remembrance Service

10am Lealholm War memorial

10am Sleights war memorial, Act of Remembrance

10.30am St John’s, Sleights, Holy Communion

10.15am St Margaret’s, Aislaby, Remembrance service

10.30 am St Mary's, Moorsholm, Eucharist

10.30am Holy Communion, St John’s, Sleights

10.30am St Matthew's, Grosmont

10.30am St Hilda's, Egton, Eucharist

10.45am Goathland War memorial