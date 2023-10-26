Remembrance services in the Whitby area: where you can pay your respects to the fallen
An Act of Remembrance takes place at Whitby’s Dock End on Sunday November 12.
Here is the schedule:
10.45am Parade: Air Cadets and Veterans march onto Dock End
10.48am Reading by the CO of RAF Fylingdales
10.50am Musical interlude.
10.55am Air Cadet to read: “They shall not grow old as we grow old age shall not weary them nor the years condemn
At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them
When you walk in peaceful lane so green
Remember us and think what might have been
We do remember them”
10.57am Reading by member of the RNLI
10.58am In Flanders field
10.59am The Last Post
11am Two minute silence
11.02am Reveille
11.03am Formal wreath laying with music from the Lone Piper
11.10am Air Cadet to read: “When you go home tell them of us and say,
for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”
The National Anthem
Parade: Veterans and Air Cadets march onto Endeavour Wharf.
Mayor to thank people for coming and remind people of the religious service at St Mary’s Church
Saturday November 11
10.30am Service of Remembrance at War Memorial, Hinderwell
2.30pm Whitby Lifeboat Service
Service of Remembrance for those who have lost their lives in war at sea
Sunday November 12
9am Moorsholm, Act of remembrance at the war memorial outside St Mary's Church followed by a service in the church
9am Service of Remembrance at St Hilda’s Church, Sneaton
9.30am Eucharist at St Hilda's Church, West Cliff, Whitby
9.30am Remembrance Eucharist, St Oswald's Church, Lythe
10am Joint Remembrance service with Hinderwell Methodist Chapel in St Hilda's Church, Hinderwell
10am Remembrance at the war memorial, Sleights Churches together
10.30am Westerdale Church, Remembrance service with Holy Communion
10.30am Churches Together service of Remembrance at St Stephens’ Church, Fylingdales
10.50am Morning Remembrance Service, Christchurch, Ugthorpe
10.55am Eucharist at St John's Church, Whitby
11am Act of memorial, Aislaby war memorial
2.30pm Civic Remembrance Service at St Mary's, Whitby
2.30pm Castleton, short act of Remembrance at the Howe