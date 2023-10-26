Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Act of Remembrance takes place at Whitby’s Dock End on Sunday November 12.

Here is the schedule:

10.45am Parade: Air Cadets and Veterans march onto Dock End

Dock End service in Whitby, 2021. picture: Alan Wastell.

10.48am Reading by the CO of RAF Fylingdales

10.50am Musical interlude.

10.55am Air Cadet to read: “They shall not grow old as we grow old age shall not weary them nor the years condemn

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them

Poppies in Aislaby, near Whitby.

When you walk in peaceful lane so green

Remember us and think what might have been

We do remember them”

10.57am Reading by member of the RNLI

10.58am In Flanders field

10.59am The Last Post

11am Two minute silence

11.02am Reveille

11.03am Formal wreath laying with music from the Lone Piper

11.10am Air Cadet to read: “When you go home tell them of us and say,

for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

The National Anthem

Parade: Veterans and Air Cadets march onto Endeavour Wharf.

Mayor to thank people for coming and remind people of the religious service at St Mary’s Church

Saturday November 11

10.30am Service of Remembrance at War Memorial, Hinderwell

2.30pm Whitby Lifeboat Service

Service of Remembrance for those who have lost their lives in war at sea

Sunday November 12

9am Moorsholm, Act of remembrance at the war memorial outside St Mary's Church followed by a service in the church

9am Service of Remembrance at St Hilda’s Church, Sneaton

9.30am Eucharist at St Hilda's Church, West Cliff, Whitby

9.30am Remembrance Eucharist, St Oswald's Church, Lythe

10am Joint Remembrance service with Hinderwell Methodist Chapel in St Hilda's Church, Hinderwell

10am Remembrance at the war memorial, Sleights Churches together

10.30am Westerdale Church, Remembrance service with Holy Communion

10.30am Churches Together service of Remembrance at St Stephens’ Church, Fylingdales

10.50am Morning Remembrance Service, Christchurch, Ugthorpe

10.55am Eucharist at St John's Church, Whitby

11am Act of memorial, Aislaby war memorial

2.30pm Civic Remembrance Service at St Mary's, Whitby