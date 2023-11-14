News you can trust since 1882
REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: Bridlington pays its respects to ‘The Fallen’ during annual parade

Here is a selection of photos from the annual Remembrance Day parade that took place in Bridlington on Sunday, November 12.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:18 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT

Hundreds of people turned out to remember ‘The Fallen’ in Bridlington over the weekend with a poignant service held at the War Memorial Gardens.

A parade of hundreds of veterans, service groups and other community organisations was watched by local residents who lined the streets to pay their respects.

Check out the photos below.

Reflection during the poignant silence.

1. Bridlington Remembrance 2023

Reflection during the poignant silence. Photo: TCF Photography

A sombre moment as the parade approaches.

2. Bridlington Remembrance 2023

A sombre moment as the parade approaches. Photo: TCF Photography

The Remembrance Day parade winds its way through town.

3. Bridlington Remembrance 2023

The Remembrance Day parade winds its way through town. Photo: TCF Photography

Cadets in formation as the parade goes through Bridlington.

4. Bridlington Remembrance 2023

Cadets in formation as the parade goes through Bridlington. Photo: TCF Photography

