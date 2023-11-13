REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: Scarborough falls silent to pay tribute to those who serve and have served
Commemorations took place at Oliver’s Mount, Queen Street Methodist Church and Scarborough Lifeboat Station.
A short service took place at Oliver’s Mount at 11am led by the vicar of St Mary's, the Rev Richard Walker.
Organisations from across the town paid tribute to the men and women of the armed forces by laying wreaths at the foot of the monument.
Earlier in the day, The Laying of Poppies on the Sea Remembrance Service took place at the Queen St Methodist Church with a congregation of young and old, veterans and serving personnel.
Scarborough Sea Cadets marching band led the parade that followed before the concluding service at the Lifeboat house and the scattering of poppies on the sea.
Large numbers of people congregated to join in the service which was delivered from the Lifeboat slipway.
Maroons signalled the start and finish of the two-minute silence at 11am.