REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: Scarborough falls silent to pay tribute to those who serve and have served

Scarborough's Acts of Remembrance were well supported across the town as people turned out in their hundreds to remember those who gave their lives in service to their country.

Commemorations took place at Oliver’s Mount, Queen Street Methodist Church and Scarborough Lifeboat Station.

A short service took place at Oliver’s Mount at 11am led by the vicar of St Mary's, the Rev Richard Walker.

Organisations from across the town paid tribute to the men and women of the armed forces by laying wreaths at the foot of the monument.

Earlier in the day, The Laying of Poppies on the Sea Remembrance Service took place at the Queen St Methodist Church with a congregation of young and old, veterans and serving personnel.

Scarborough Sea Cadets marching band led the parade that followed before the concluding service at the Lifeboat house and the scattering of poppies on the sea.

Large numbers of people congregated to join in the service which was delivered from the Lifeboat slipway.

Maroons signalled the start and finish of the two-minute silence at 11am.

Scarborough's Acts of Remembrance Preparing to lay wreaths at Oliver's Mount

Scarborough's Acts of Remembrance A solemn moment

Scarborough's Acts of Remembrance All branches of the services were represented

Scarborough's Acts of Remembrance The Standard Bearers make their way to the memorial