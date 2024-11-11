REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: Scarborough remembers the fallen in South Bay and at Oliver's Mount

﻿At Oliver’s Mount a host of service and local organisations paid tribute to the fallen in a service led by Rev Joe Kinsella.

Wreathes were laid at the memorial and the two minute silence was observed

At Queen St Methodist Church, clerics Tom Clayton and Rev Pam Jennings led the Poppies on the Sea Acts of Remembrance.

Joined by serving personnel, veterans, and the Scarborough Sea Cadets, the CCF and the Boys Brigade, RNLI and Coastguard and others, a reverent and purposeful service took place.

The Drumhead ceremony also took place during the service with narration to it purpose and relevance and Standards and wreaths blessed.

Following the service, a parade led by the band of the Scarborough Sea Cadets marched to the Scarborough Lifeboat Station watched by large crowds.

Scarborough lifeboat Station hosted the concluding Acts of Remembrance, Laying Poppies on the Sea, with a service led by Tom Clayton.

Tom Fox, Royal British Legion Scarborough President explained the history to Poppies on the Sea Acts of Remembrance and invited children with their families to join with him and Tom Clayton at the water’s edge to join in a final blessing and lay (biodegradable) poppies on the sea in final acts of remembrance.

Mr Fox said: “This is the 77th Remembrance Service we affectionately call Laying Poppies on the Sea.

“Born out of the experience seafarers of the Royal and Merchant Navies who braved and ran the gauntlet of the German U-Boats and bombers in the Atlantic, Artic and Russian seas in the Second World War, we continue to remember them by laying poppies on the sea.

“This year we again had an amazing turnout and now we scatter poppies from the waters edge, hundreds of children can join in and participate in our final acts of remembrance.

"It goes from strength to strength with active participation growing through all generations.

Mark Jenkinson, RNLI Scarborough all-weather lifeboat crew and Standard Bearer, said: “It was an absolute honour to march alongside the courageous men and women who have dedicated themselves to serving our country, both past and present.

“As a standard bearer for the RNLI and Scarborough lifeboat station, I felt immense pride representing our community and paying tribute to those who have sacrificed so much in service.'

“This year’s Remembrance Sunday was a truly special occasion, with a remarkable turnout from the public.

“West Pier and the South Bay Beach were alive with people gathering in solidarity, all drawn to the slipway to share a quiet moment of reflection and respect.

“The atmosphere was deeply moving, a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the gratitude we hold in our hearts.

“Thank you to everyone who came to pay their respects and make this day so memorable.

“It is truly heart-warming to witness our community come together in honour of those who have given so much for our freedom and safety.”

Maroons were discharged to signal the start and finish of the two minute silence.

Wreaths were laid out at the lifeboat house before being taken up to the Oliver’s Mount war memorial.

More than 2,000 people joined in with the various acts of remembrance.

