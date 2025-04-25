Renaissance: Major restoration of North Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard's historic interiors unveiled to public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following a major renovation of its historic interiors, Castle Howard’s 21st Century Renaissance will open to the public today (April 25).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes the unveiling of its lost Tapestry Drawing Room, which has been restored to its original 18th Century splendour for the first time since a devastating fire in 1940.

Visitors will also be able to see the renovated Long Gallery and Grand Staircase and a complete rehang and redisplay of Castle Howard’s collection of paintings, sculptures and tapestries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work is revealed prior to the 300th anniversary of Sir John Vanbrugh’s death in 2026.

Restoration of the Octagon in the Long Gallery.

Castle Howard is recognised by millions across the world as the location for Brideshead Revisited and Bridgerton.

It has been home to nine generations of the Howard family across 300 years, with each contributing to its creation, evolution, and preservation.

The 1940 blaze destroyed the iconic dome and more than 20 rooms in the house while it was being used as a girls’ school during the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon his return from war, George Howard made the decision to keep the house and estate in family ownership and he embarked on the restoration of the house, which in 1952 opened to the public.

The tapestry drawing room at Castle Howard.

He restored the dome in 1962, and the filming of Brideshead Revisited two decades later enabled the reconstruction of the Garden Hall and New Library.

The restoration work is being continued by the present generation of custodians, Nicholas and Victoria Howard, with work led by architect Francis Terry and designers Remy Renzullo and Alec Cobbe.

The Tapestry Drawing Room

Gutted by the fire of 1940, visitors will be able to see the fully restored and redecorated space, with the tapestries that originally hung in the room returned to their original positions for the first time since since the beginning of the 18th Century.

Restoration of the Tapestry Drawing Room.

The Grand Staircase

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grand Staircase was created in the 1870s and today continues to provide an impressive first impression for visitors.

Following the re-hang, visitors will immediately be introduced to the Grand Tour history of the house, with antique sculptures and artefacts collected by the 4th and 5th Earls on their travels, displayed alongside a series of newly commissioned plaster casts and busts.

The Long Gallery

The Long Gallery contains Italian and Grand Tour paintings, including the noted Pannini capriccios of Rome commissioned by the 4th Earl, counterbalanced with 18th Century views of Castle Howard.

Portraits of previous generations of the Howard family, including works by Kneller, Lely and Hoppner, are displayed throughout the gallery.

Heritage skills and craftspeople

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These completed projects champion traditional heritage skills, from architectural design to plastering, joinery, and painting.

Nicholas and Victoria Howard said: “From its inception 325 years ago, Castle Howard has been a vivacious house, demanding lively evolution.

"During all that time it has managed to achieve the duality of being both a family home and a place at which to marvel.

"The re-creation of the Tapestry Drawing Room is at the centre of our contemporary evolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The evisceration of more than 20 rooms in the 1940 fire had the silver lining of once more allowing us to step into the creative process here.

"Spreading out from the Tapestry Drawing Room, we have re-purposed, re-hung, and re-decorated, re-vivifying the house that has refused to die.”